Britney Spears Shares A Crying Video But It’s ‘Not A Breakdown’

Last night (September 13), Britney Spears, as she often does, shared a video of herself dancing. This one was different, though. Partway through, she starts crying but continues to dance and smile through it. In the post’s caption, Spears explained that the tears don’t signify any sort of “breakdown,” but rather something productive.

Spears wrote, “It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera [single tear emoji] !!! It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now !!! Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more [rose emojis] !!! Psss… bawling.”

This comes shortly after Spears made waves on Instagram by sharing a post referencing “fat people,” in which she noted, “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small … I mean why not talk about it ??” She followed that up with a clarification last night, writing, “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”