Britney Spears continues to open up about her the estrangement between herself and her children. Last night, she took to Instagram, posting a series of five audio recordings. In the recordings, she revealed how she’s felt not having seen her kids in six months.

Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline and their children, Jayden and Preston, have openly expressed concern for Spears, and have decided to distance themselves from her for the foreseeable future.

“I used to have my kids at one point, way more than Kevin,” she said in the recordings. “People don’t remember that part because they always focus on the negative. But from when they were six to nine years old, I had them 70% of the time. Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died. Like literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them. That was what I lived for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone. And I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?'”

She continued, saying, “I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them just to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

Last week, Spears shared a now-deleted recording, revealing her hurt towards her children’s choice to distance themselves from her, following an interview Jayden did with 60 Minutes Australia.

“Jayden,” she said the in the recording, “as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘Hope she gets better, I will pray for her.’ […] Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off [my mother Lynne Spears’] legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month? Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?”