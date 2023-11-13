Britney Spears‘ new Instagram post has fans talking, mainly for how sweet it is. She shared a side-by-side of her with Taylor Swift, including one photo that was taken in 2003, and another years later in 2008 at the MTV Video Music Awards. Spears went on to share her memories of the fellow pop star.

“During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door,” Spears captioned. “My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was like of course !!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar.”

Spears continues to praise Swift. “We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation,” she added. “Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She’s stunning !!! Girl crush.”

While Spears hasn’t been spotted at any of Swift’s Eras Tour shows yet, the thought of her now getting a front-and-center spot would be a very fun time.

Check out Britney Spears’ throwback post about Taylor Swift below.