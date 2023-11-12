Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour touched down in Argentina this week, after a two month pause. And as Swift is known to do, she’s kept the surprises coming for this Latin American leg.

One of the notable surprises came in the form of an adorable lyric change in one of her Midnights hits.

During a performance of “Karma,” Swift made a special shout-out to her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

📢| A lyric change! “Karma is the guy on the Chief’s, coming straight home to me.”pic.twitter.com/VJK7Am9sJl — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 12, 2023

While singing the song’s bridge, Swift sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me,” alluding to Kelce.

The song’s actual lyrics are “Karma is the guy on the screen / coming straight home to me,” which, at the time of release, were thought to be about her then-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

While neither Kelce or Swift have directly commented on their buzzy relationship, the pair has everyone talking.

Over the past few weeks, Swift has been spotted at several Chiefs games cheering Kelce on. Kelce was also spotted supporting Swift at the first Argentina show of the Eras Tour.