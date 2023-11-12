Travis Kelce Taylor Swift SNL 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Altered Her ‘Karma’ Lyrics To Shout Out Travis Kelce, Then The Two Shared A Passionate Kiss

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour touched down in Argentina this week, after a two month pause. And as Swift is known to do, she’s kept the surprises coming for this Latin American leg.

One of the notable surprises came in the form of an adorable lyric change in one of her Midnights hits.

During a performance of “Karma,” Swift made a special shout-out to her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

While singing the song’s bridge, Swift sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me,” alluding to Kelce.

The song’s actual lyrics are “Karma is the guy on the screen / coming straight home to me,” which, at the time of release, were thought to be about her then-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

While neither Kelce or Swift have directly commented on their buzzy relationship, the pair has everyone talking.

Over the past few weeks, Swift has been spotted at several Chiefs games cheering Kelce on. Kelce was also spotted supporting Swift at the first Argentina show of the Eras Tour.

Later in the night, the two were seen sharing a passionate kiss after the show. This marks the first time the two were seen kissing in public.

Needless to say, Swifties are losing it.

You can see the clip of the “Karma” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×