Britney Spears’ wedding this summer had quite the guest list, including Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore. In an Instagram post shared late last night/early this morning (September 15), she took time to honor one of those attendees, Barrymore, with a message of gratitude.

Spears starts the post by talking about enjoying her time in Hawaii and her recent interest in carrot juice before continuing, “@drewbarrymore – thank you for bringing light to my wedding !!! Yes there was so much light in the room !!! We have both been through so much and you declaring my cry for freedom in a country where we are all equal is not only in verb with HUMANITY !!! It calls for every person who fought for me in a time where just a silly and childish ‘Free Britney’ shirt actually had more meaning to me than just that !!! You reminded me of the night of my wedding to just one and one thing only !!! A smile with my eyes closed !!!”

While Spears doesn’t mention why she decided to show love for Barrymore last night, the post did arrive not long after Barrymore was on The Tonight Show talking about the bond she and Spears have built over the past year-and-a-half.

