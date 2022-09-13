Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding this summer was a star-studded event, as attendees included Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore. Barrymore was a guest on The Tonight Show yesterday and during her interview with Jimmy Fallon, she spoke about the bond she and Spears have formed in recent times.

Fallon brought up the fact that Barrymore was at Spears’ wedding, then Barrymore noted she and Spears became friends “about a year-and-a-half ago.” She continued:

“We’ve sort of had some secret exchanges. And I know that sounds nefarious. It was exactly the opposite. It was very connective and honest. And we’ve both been through a lot of things. We have some parallels that are unique in their circumstances, but also, I think the things that we go through in life, although these circumstances may seem so next-level, the feelings of growing up, struggling, all the stuff that we’ve bone gone through, is something that I felt connected to her. And I’m not a real reach-out kind of person, you know? I’m not Hollywood Bob, I’m not click. I just… the humanity in what she was going through, trying to get her freedom back, was something I felt compelled to reach out and we found a deep connection there.”

After some audience applause, Barrymore continued, “There is a human being at the center of this. And so, we made friends… like, genuine friends.”

She went on to discuss Spears’ wedding, describing it as “intimate, “fairy tale-ish,” “very sweet,” and “the way she wanted to do it.”

Check out the interview above.

