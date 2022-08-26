Today is a major day for Britney Spears, as she is just hours removed from releasing “Hold Me Closer,” her new collaboration with Elton John and first new music since the end of her conservatorship. People around the world are thrilled to see Spears returning to music and that includes Drew Barrymore.

On TikTok today, Barrymore shared a video of herself listening to the song and she was clearly moved by it. The video is of her listening to the chorus and upon hearing Spears’ voice, Barrymore is nearly moved to tears as she smiles and closes her eyes before smiling wider and letting out a laugh.

Barrymore’s caption also celebrates the positive reception the song has so far received, as it reads, ‘Hold Me Closer’ is out today and it’s #1 in 33 countries!!”

Earlier this year, Spears called Barrymore one of the “most beautiful” celebrities she’s met. Barrymore offered an emotional reaction to that, saying, “I just have to choose my words carefully. It is such a moment for me. I have so much… I have so many feelings towards her, so much profoundness. So how do you encapsulate that in a post? She managed to do it, now I’ve got to figure it out. But really, when you put your words out there, Britney Spears, we’re all listening. So I’m really excited for your book. I really am.”

Barrymore later said she’d love to have Spears on The Drew Barrymore Show. Spears has shown hesitancy towards doing interviews, but if she did want to do one, it feels like Barrymore’s show would be one of Spears’ top options.