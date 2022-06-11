On Thursday, Britney Spears married Sam Asghari, her partner of nearly five years, after he proposed to her last fall. The ceremony was a celebrity-filled event that included appearances from Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and more. Unfortunately, the event also featured an unwanted guest in Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander. In initial reports from Billboard and TMZ, Alexander trespassed onto the wedding site in a frantic search for Spears. “I’m here to crash the wedding but nobody’s here but Sam,” Alexander said as he broadcasted the event on Instagram Live. “So where the f*ck’s the family?”

Alexander was eventually arrested by Ventura County police and charged with trespassing, vandalism, and two counts of battery connected to his interactions with Spears’ security team. Now, Spears has received an emergency restraining order against Alexander after his arrest. Her attorney Matthew Rosengart confirmed the news to Billboard noting that there is an “Emergency Protective Order” in place. The EPO expires after five-seven calendar days.

“I thank the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their good work,” Rosengart shared in a press release according to Billboard. “This was an outrageous and disgraceful security breach and I hope law enforcement does everything possible to ensure Mr. Alexander is fully and vigorously prosecuted and convicted for his criminal actions.”

Spears and Alexander got married back in 2004, but it was a rather short one as she got the marriage annulled just 55 hours later.