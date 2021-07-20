The last month has brought to light many new and alarming things about Britney Spears’ conservatorship. The singer has been very public about seeing her current arrangement, involving her father, Jamie Spears, terminated, calling it “abusive” as well as restricting on her lifestyle. It was also revealed that she reportedly called the police just one day before her explosive June 23 court hearing to report her father for conservatorship abuse. However, Britney says there’s plenty more to be revealed.

On Instagram, Britney revealed that she plans on sharing more about the conservatorship. “So I said ‘life goes on’ in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!!” she wrote in the caption for an image the displayed the words “one day at a time” spelled out with lettered dice. “In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!!”

She added, “I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here !!!! [three dove emojis].”

