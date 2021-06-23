On Wednesday, and for the first time in her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears directly addressed a judge in court. In her message, she asked that the court arrangement, which she claims has restricted her freedom, be terminated. This comes after months of court battles from the singer and her legal team as well as added attention to the case thanks to the documentary Framing Brintey Spears, plus the second wave of the #FreeBritney movement. Spears was very vocal during the hearing and gave several reasons as to why the conservatorship should come to an end. One example came when the singer revealed her conservators would not allow her to have a baby.

“All I want is to own my money … and for this to end … and for my boyfriend to be able to f*cking drive me in his car,” she said, according to the Rolling Stone. “And honestly … I want to be able to sue my family … I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. I wanna be able to get married and have a baby.”

In regards to the overall conservatorship, Brintey said, “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.” She also requested to have the conservatorship end “without having to be evaluated.”