Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been an interest magnet in recent months since the Framing Britney Spears documentary brought to light the intense level of scrutiny the former pop princess endured relatively early in her life and career. Today, Spears made her first on-record comments about the situation during a remote hearing covered by The New York Times, calling the conservatorship “abusive” and advocating for an unconditional end to it.

“I’ve been in denial,” she admitted. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.” She said that she wants the conservatorship to end “without having to be evaluated.” These comments surfaced after another Times report that she had been trying to end the conservatorship for nearly a decade. According to records, Spears “expressed serious opposition to the conservatorship earlier and more often than had previously been known.” Earlier this year, she intimated that she won’t return to performing until her father steps down as her conservator, reiterating the sentiment again during an Instagram Live session.

Fortunately for Spears, she has her share of supporters which include pop queen Cher, who promised to try to help in response to a #FreeBritney supporter on Twitter, and Britney’s boyfriend Sam Asghari, who posted a photo of himself in a “Free Britney” T-shirt on Instagram in solidarity.