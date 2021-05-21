It could be easily argued that Bruno Mars was the biggest pop star of the 2010s. His massively popular singles can be heard just about everywhere and he has carried that momentum over to the current decade, as his Anderson .Paak collaboration (as Silk Sonic) “Leave The Door Open” just returned to the top of the charts this week. Now, Mars has made history: The Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) has announced that Mars is now the first and only artist with five Diamond-certified singles.

To achieve Diamond certification, a song has to sell at least 10 million units. Today, two Mars classics, “That’s What I Like” and “When I Was Your Man,” reached Diamond status, giving him five total Diamond songs. His other three are “Just The Way You Are,” “Grenade,” and Mark Ronson’s Mars-featuring “Uptown Funk.”

Mars responded to the news by addressing his fans, writing on Twitter, “Love you Hooligans. Thanks for rockin with me throughout this incredible journey. We’ve only just begun.”

😩 Love you Hooligans. Thanks for rockin with me throughout this incredible journey. We’ve only just begun. 🥂 https://t.co/Pt30F7GNkF — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 21, 2021

Mitch Glazier — Chairman and CEO, Recording Industry Association Of America — also offered a statement, in which he notes that nearly 10 percent of all Diamond-certified singles now belong to Mars. He said, “Congratulations to Bruno Mars — the first artist with five Diamond Single Awards in the history of RIAA’s Gold and Platinum Program! This milestone is a testament to Bruno’s unstoppable creative genius and the incredible partnership he has built with the team at Atlantic Records. What Bruno has accomplished is just extraordinary. Fewer than 60 Diamond Single Awards have ever been awarded — and Bruno now has five of them!”

