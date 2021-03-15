The Grammys are a time to celebrate all of the achievements in music, from up-and-coming artists to legendary stars. It’s also a time that the Recording Academy pays tribute to all of the iconic musicians that have passed away in the previous year. Unfortunately, 2020 saw the death of venerable songwriters like John Prine, Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, and Bill Withers. In order to honor Little Richard’s legacy, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars performed a lively medley of the late musician’s classics.

In front of a glimmering backdrop, .Paak and Mars, who together form the new duo Silk Sonic, were joined by The Free Nationals for the set. They opened the performance with an energetic rendition of Little Richard’s “Tall Sally” before swiftly moving into a version of “Good Golly Miss Molly.”

bruno mars / anderson .paak / silk sonic full grammys performance tribute to little richard pic.twitter.com/HxwFewCPgp — j 🗣 livetweeting gr4mmys (@beomgyureal) March 15, 2021

Their tribute wasn’t the only time Silk Sonic took the Grammys stage Sunday night. Ahead of honoring Little Richard, .Paak and Mars performed their Silk Sonic debut single “Leave The Door Open.”

Watch a clip of Mars, .Paak, and The Free Nationals pay tribute to Little Richard at the 2021 Grammys above, and find a full list of all the winners here.

