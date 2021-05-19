Usually, Billboard reveals the top ten spots of its weekly Hot 100 singles chart on Mondays. However, that news was delayed this week. Finally, though, on Wednesday morning, the chart dated May 22 was unveiled. On it, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open” returns to the No. 1 spot for a second week.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated May 22, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 19, 2021

“Leave The Door Open” first topped the charts on the Hot 100 dated April 17. The four-week gap between No. 1 Hot 100 placements is the longest for a song since Post Malone’s “Circles” had a four-week gap between its second and third No. 1 weeks, on the charts dated December 7, 2019 and January 11, 2020.

.Paak was pretty stoked when the song hit No. 1 for the first time, as he wrote at the time, “Ima stretch this goose neck to The moooon!! All I can say is thank you!!!! To have a song like this debut in the hot 100 ( my first song to ever make it up there ) is truly amazing. It can’t happen without hard work and yalls support. Thanks for pushing everyone to greatness @brunomars and showing us new heights! I’ll never come down!! let’s keep rising! We love you for this!!! Y’all gonna have me faded all damn week!!”

Other notable takeaways from this week’s chart are Dua Lipa and DaBaby’s “Levitating” reaching a new peak at No. 2 and J. Cole’s “Interlude” debuting at No. 8.

Billboard explained the reasoning behind the announcement delay, writing, “The announcement of this week’s Hot 100 was delayed by approximately 48 hours while Billboard and MRC Data conducted standard audits on reported data, working with data partners to recognize and resolve anomalies.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.