BTS have been on a roll in 2020. Last week, the band welcomed their record Be, which impressively marked the K-pop group’s third studio release of the year. Continuing to keep up with the momentum, BTS brought their recently released tracks “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite” to the 2020 AMAs stage for a captivating performance.

BTS pulled out all the usual stops for their performance Sunday night. Opening with “Life Goes On,” the group reminded listeners of the importance of perseverance during tough times. But that wasn’t all. BTS then made a quick change to turn things up a notch with an energetic rendition of their hit “Dynamite.” The group wore pastel suits and shimmied around the stage with expertly choreographed dance moves.

BTS closes out the 2020 #AMAs with gorgeous performance of new single, “Life Goes On.” 💫pic.twitter.com/f2NAEa63WH — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 23, 2020

Ahead of the group’s AMAs performance, BTS earned a number of accolades in 2020. Not only did the group release a head-turning amount of new music, but BTS also broke a handful of records. In August, the group made Billboard chart history by being the first all-South Korean group to ever top the Hot 100 with their buoyant song “Dynamite.” The song’s video also broke a few YouTube records. Their “Dynamite” video had the most concurrent viewers ever during a premiere and was also the fastest video to reach 10 million views, seeing nearly 100 million views in the first 24 hours alone.

