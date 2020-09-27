So far in 2020, BTS has granted their vast fan base two albums with February’s Map of the Soul: 7 and July’s Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey. While a pair of albums is more than most artists release in a year, K-pop group shows no signs of slowing down as they’ve announced another album set to release before the end of the year. Making the announcement on Twitter, the band revealed that they will release a deluxe album titled Be on November 20.

In the tweet, the group included a link that prompts their fans to download an app called Weverse where a press release for the album from the band’s label, Big Hit Entertainment, can be viewed. The press release reads, “Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. BTS’s new album “BE (Deluxe Edition)” will be released on Friday, November 20.” The announcement later says, “‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ contains the most ‘BTS-esque’ music yet,” giving fans an extra reason to be excited for the upcoming album. The press release also reveals the group’s goal with their upcoming album. “The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that “even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on” and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world.”

The announcement arrives after the group went to a record store to perform “Dynamite,” “Save Me,” and “Spring Day” for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.