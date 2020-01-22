Ok, it’s admittedly been a very busy week for the music industry, with dramatic new developments in the Grammys scandal happening left and right, but there are other important things happening, too, that need to be covered, particularly in the pop world. Whether you’ve been won over to the dreamy K-pop world yet or not — and if you’re not, be prepared to be soon, there’s no avoiding how spectacularly good this music is — BTS is unequivocally one of the biggest and best pop acts in the world right now, and they just announced a huge stadium tour this year.

Like Philip Cosores wrote back in 2018 in a review of their tour launch at Staples Center, “even if you aren’t keen to the latest pop sensations, there really isn’t an excuse to be oblivious to BTS at this point.” On this year’s trek, they’ll be hitting LA three separate times, with two dates at Levi Stadium and another at the Rose Bowl, along with several other dates in major American cities, and international ones like Barcelona, Berlin and more. Check out the full stretch of live shows below, and do yourself a favor, get familiar with BTS.

04/11 — Seoul, South Korea @ Olympic Stadium

04/12 – Seoul, South Korea @ Olympic Stadium

04/18 — Seoul, South Korea @ Olympic Stadium

04/19 — Seoul, South Korea @ Olympic Stadium

04/25 — Santa Clara, CA, USA @ Levi’s Stadium

04/26 — Santa Clara, CA, USA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/02 — Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

05/03 — Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

05/09 — Dallas, TX, USA @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

05/10 — Dallas, TX, USA @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

05/14 — Orlando, FL, USA @ Camping World Stadium

05/17 — Atlanta, GA, USA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

05/23 — New Jersey, USA @ MetLife Stadium

05/24 — New Jersey, USA @ MetLife Stadium

05/27 — Washington, D.C., USA @ FedExField

05/30 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Centre

05/31 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Centre

06/05 — Chicago, IL, USA @ Soldier Field

06/06 — Chicago, IL, USA @ Soldier Field

06/28 — Fukuoka, Japan @ Fukuoka PayPay Dome

06/29 — Fukuoka, Japan @ Fukuoka PayPay Dome

07/03 — London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

07/04 — London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

07/11 — Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion Berlin

07/12 — Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion Berlin

07/17 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

07/18 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

07/23 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

07/25 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

07/26 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

07/30 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

08/01 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

08/02 — Osaka, Japan @Kyocera Dome Osaka

08/07 — Saitama, Japan @MetLife Dome

08/08 — Saitama, Japan @ MetLife Dome

09/01 —Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome

09/02 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome