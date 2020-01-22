Ok, it’s admittedly been a very busy week for the music industry, with dramatic new developments in the Grammys scandal happening left and right, but there are other important things happening, too, that need to be covered, particularly in the pop world. Whether you’ve been won over to the dreamy K-pop world yet or not — and if you’re not, be prepared to be soon, there’s no avoiding how spectacularly good this music is — BTS is unequivocally one of the biggest and best pop acts in the world right now, and they just announced a huge stadium tour this year.
Like Philip Cosores wrote back in 2018 in a review of their tour launch at Staples Center, “even if you aren’t keen to the latest pop sensations, there really isn’t an excuse to be oblivious to BTS at this point.” On this year’s trek, they’ll be hitting LA three separate times, with two dates at Levi Stadium and another at the Rose Bowl, along with several other dates in major American cities, and international ones like Barcelona, Berlin and more. Check out the full stretch of live shows below, and do yourself a favor, get familiar with BTS.
BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR 일정 안내#BTS #방탄소년단 #MapOfTheSoulTour pic.twitter.com/qrqOUD9HAl
— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) January 22, 2020
04/11 — Seoul, South Korea @ Olympic Stadium
04/12 – Seoul, South Korea @ Olympic Stadium
04/18 — Seoul, South Korea @ Olympic Stadium
04/19 — Seoul, South Korea @ Olympic Stadium
04/25 — Santa Clara, CA, USA @ Levi’s Stadium
04/26 — Santa Clara, CA, USA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/02 — Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
05/03 — Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
05/09 — Dallas, TX, USA @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
05/10 — Dallas, TX, USA @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
05/14 — Orlando, FL, USA @ Camping World Stadium
05/17 — Atlanta, GA, USA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium
05/23 — New Jersey, USA @ MetLife Stadium
05/24 — New Jersey, USA @ MetLife Stadium
05/27 — Washington, D.C., USA @ FedExField
05/30 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Centre
05/31 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Centre
06/05 — Chicago, IL, USA @ Soldier Field
06/06 — Chicago, IL, USA @ Soldier Field
06/28 — Fukuoka, Japan @ Fukuoka PayPay Dome
06/29 — Fukuoka, Japan @ Fukuoka PayPay Dome
07/03 — London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
07/04 — London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
07/11 — Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion Berlin
07/12 — Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion Berlin
07/17 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
07/18 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
07/23 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
07/25 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
07/26 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
07/30 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
08/01 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
08/02 — Osaka, Japan @Kyocera Dome Osaka
08/07 — Saitama, Japan @MetLife Dome
08/08 — Saitama, Japan @ MetLife Dome
09/01 —Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
09/02 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome