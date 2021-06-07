BTS’ new single “Butter” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week, making it their fourth song to debut at No. 1 in just the past nine months. Now the new charts are out, and on the Hot 100 dated June 12, “Butter” remains on top for a second week. Of the 54 songs that have ever debuted at No. 1, “Butter” is now just the 23rd of them to stay on top for its second week.

The group shared a grateful message upon learning the news, writing on Twitter, “Billboard #Hot100 No.1 AGAIN. We topped HOT100 chart with #BTS_Butter for two weeks straight! Thank you again, #BTSARMY.”

As Billboard notes, part of the reason “Butter” was able to remain on top were due in part to a “Hotter” remix of the song that was released on May 28, as well as the original and instrumental versions of the song. Meanwhile, the other new versions of the song, the “Cooler” and “Sweeter” remixes, came out on July 4, and those will factor into the June 19-dated chart, which reflects sales from June 4 to 10.

Meanwhile, the group also achieved what must be another No. 1 feat: An Among Us-shaped chicken McNugget from McDonald’s BTS Meal has sold for $100,000 on eBay, which is likely at least a contender for the most expensive chicken nugget of all time.