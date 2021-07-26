In recent months, BTS has owned the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Butter” enjoyed a 7-week run at No. 1 before it was replaced by their own “Permission To Dance” last week. Now, “Butter” has returned: On the latest Hot 100 (dated July 31), “Butter” is back at No. 1 for an eighth week, knocking “Permission To Dance” (which is now at No. 7) off the top spot after it enjoyed a one-week stay.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 31, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 26, 2021

“Butter” is now tied with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” as the longest-running No. 1 song of the year. Additionally, BTS is now the first artist to ever top the chart, replace themselves on the chart, then have the previous song return to No. 1 without having a song by another artist go No. 1 in between.

The song’s return to No. 1 comes thanks in part to sales. “Butter” saw a 132-percent increase in sales, increasing from 49,800 to 115,600 over a week, which was the biggest jump of the week. Inversely, “Permission To Dance” dropped from 140,100 downloads to 85,000, a 39-percent dip.

The group recently enjoyed a two-night stay on The Tonight Show, during which they performed both recent No. 1 singles. They also spoke about “Permission To Dance” co-writer Ed Sheeran, who they haven’t actually met before.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.