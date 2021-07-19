BTS’ hit single “Butter” has enjoyed a tremendous run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart: Last week, it spent its seventh straight/total week at No. 1. Now, though, “Butter” is no longer the top song in the country, but that doesn’t mean that BTS’ time is over: On the Hot 100 chart dated July 24, “Butter” was dethroned by BTS’ own “Permission To Dance,” which debuts at No. 1.

As for “Butter,” it now sits at No. 7. The last time an artist replaced themselves in the No. 1 spot was Drake, whose “In My Feelings” took over for “Nice For What” on the chart dated July 21, 2018.

“Permission To Dance” is now BTS’ whopping fifth No. 1 single, all of which have arrived in a span of under a year (ten months and two weeks, to be exact). That’s the fastest accumulation of five chart-topped since five Michael Jackson songs, all from Bad, went No. 1 over the course of nine months and two weeks in 1987 and 1988: “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” with Siedah Garrett, “Bad,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Man In The Mirror,” and “Dirty Diana.”

BTS is now just the fourth artist with at least four songs to debut at No. 1 (“Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” and “Permission To Dance”). The others are Ariana Grande (who has five), Justin Bieber, and Drake (who have four each).

Since Ed Sheeran co-wrote the song, this is a big moment for him, too. It’s his fourth No. 1 song as a writer, following Justin Bieber’s “Love yourself” and his own “Shape Of You” and “Perfect.”

