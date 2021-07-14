BTS Hasn’t Met Ed Sheeran Yet, Despite Making Two Songs With Him

BTS is on top of the world right now, as “Butter” remains a No. 1 single and they just released “Permission To Dance,” which they wrote with Ed Sheeran. This is their second collaboration, following the Map Of The Soul: 7 song “Make It Right,” but BTS and Sheeran haven’t actually met yet.

The band made that reveal on The Tonight Show yesterday. Fallon asked about how “Permission To Dance” came together and RM responded, “‘PTD’ is a song that will get everybody’s heart pumping and dancing again. This is a, actually, gift of Ed Sheeran, of course, one of our friends. Mad respect, big love to Ed.” The host then asked about what it was like when they first met Sheeran, and RM responded, “We can’t believe that we haven’t met him yet and this is the second project with him, but we never met him.”

Last night was the first of a two-day BTS residency on The Tonight Show. They sang “Permission To Dance” in a pre-taped performance, while tonight will bring a performance of “Butter.”

Watch clips from BTS’ Tonight Show appearance above and below.

