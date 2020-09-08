Last week, BTS did something that hadn’t been done in music before: They became the first all-South Korean artist to have a song (“Dynamite”) top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The group is in uncharted territory, and now they’ve taken things even further, as “Dynamite” has stayed at No. 1 for a second week, on the chart dated September 12.

This week’s chart success establishes some new firsts. “Dynamite” is their first song to spend multiple weeks at No. 1, and it’s the first song by an all-South Korean artist to spend more than one week on top (it’s also the only song to do both those things). “Dynamite” was the 43rd song to debut at No. 1, but is now only the 20th of those to stay at No. 1 during its second week. It’s also the first song in nearly four years to have sold over 180,000 downloads in consecutive weeks (265,000 its first week, 182,000 this week), following The Chainsmokers and Halsey’s “Closer” in September 2016.

All news on the BTS front has been good in recent days. They won all four of the VMAs for which they were nominated this year: Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography (all for their “On” video), and Best Group. Additionally, Forbes named them the fourth highest-earning musical group of 2020.