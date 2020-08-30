The Full List Of 2020 MTV VMAs Winners

After sharing the nominations for the award show at the top of the month, the 2020 MTV VMAs will celebrate some of the industry’s best visuals tonight at the award show. In what’s been a tough year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the award show has made the necessary adjustments to bring music lovers an enjoyable night of entertainment.

Leading the way with nine nominations each, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande both look to bring home multiple trophies following their impressive years. After sweeping the big four at the Grammy’s earlier this year, Billie Eilish is up for six awards at this year’s VMAs.

With winners being announced throughout the night, make sure to check back here to stay updated on who goes home with a Moonman award tonight.