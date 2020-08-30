The Full List Of 2020 MTV VMAs Winners

After sharing the nominations for the award show at the top of the month, the 2020 MTV VMAs will celebrate some of the industry’s best visuals tonight at the award show. In what’s been a tough year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the award show has made the necessary adjustments to bring music lovers an enjoyable night of entertainment.
Leading the way with nine nominations each, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande both look to bring home multiple trophies following their impressive years. After sweeping the big four at the Grammy’s earlier this year, Billie Eilish is up for six awards at this year’s VMAs.
With winners being announced throughout the night, make sure to check back here to stay updated on who goes home with a Moonman award tonight.
Video of the Year
Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”
Eminem Feat. Juice WRLD, “Godzilla”
Future Feat. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “The Man”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Artist of the Year
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
Post Malone, “Circles”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Best Collaboration
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas Feat. J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
Ed Sheeran Feat. Khalid, “Beautiful People”
Future Feat. Drake, “Life Is Good”
KAROL G Feat. Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
Best Pop
BTS, “ON”
Halsey, “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers, “What A Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber Feat. Quavo, “Intentions” [ft. Quavo]
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “Lover”
Best Hip-Hop
DaBaby, “BOP”
Eminem Feat. Juice WRLD, “Godzilla”
Future Feat. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Travis Scott, “Highest In The Room”
Best Rock
Blink-182, “Happy Days”
Coldplay, “Orphans”
Evanescence, “Wasted on You”
Fall Out Boy Feat. Wyclef Jean “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day, “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers, “Caution”
Best Alternative
The 1975, “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low, “Some Kind of Disaster”
Finneas, “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey, “Doin’ time”
Machine Gun Kelly, “Bloody Valentine”
Twenty One Pilots, “Level of Concern”
Best Latin
Anuel Feat. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, KAROL G, and J Balvin, “China”
Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas Feat. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul, “MAMACITA”
KAROL G Feat. Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
Maluma Feat. J Balvin, “Qué Pena”
Best R&B
Alicia Keys, “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle, “Do It”
HER Feat. YG, “Slide” [ft. YG]
Khalid Feat. Summer Walker, “Eleven”
Lizzo, “CUZ I LOVE YOU”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Best K-Pop
(G)I-DLE, “Oh My God”
BTS, “ON”
EXO, “Obsession”
Monsta X: “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together, “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet, “Psycho”
Best Group
5 Seconds Of Summer
BTS
The 1975
Blackpink
CNCO
Chloe x Halle
Now United
Little Mix
Monsta X
Twenty One Pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish, “All The Good Girls Go To Hell”
Demi Lovato, “I Love Me”
HER, “I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift, “The Man”
Best Music Video From Home
5 Seconds of Summer, “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U”
Blink-182, “Happy Days”
Drake, “Toosie Slide”
John Legend, “Bigger Love”
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
Best Quarantine Performance
Chloe & Halle, “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO, Unplugged at Home
DJ D-Nice, Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend, #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga, “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute
Best Direction
Billie Eilish, “xanny” (dir. Billie Eilish)
Doja Cat, “Say So” (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” (dir. Nabil)
Harry Styles, “Adore You” (dir. Dave Meyers)
Taylor Swift, “The Man” (dir. Taylor Swift)
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” (dir. Anton Tammi)
Best Cinematography
5 Seconds of Summer, “Old Me” (cinematography: Kieran Fowler)
Camila Cabello Feat. DaBaby “My Oh My” (cinematography: Dave Meyers)
Billie Eilish, “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” (cinematography: Christopher Probst)
Katy Perry, “Harleys in Hawaii” (cinematography: Arnau Valls)
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me” (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” (cinematography: Oliver Millar)
Best Art Direction
A$AP Rocky, “Babushka Boi” (art direction: A$AP Rocky and Nadia Lee Cohen)
Dua Lipa, “Physical” (art direction: Anna Colomer Nogué)
Harry Styles, “Adore You” (art direction: Laura Ellis Cricks)
Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter” (art direction: Christian Stone )
Selena Gomez, “Boyfriend” (art direction: Tatiana Bianca van Sauter)
Taylor Swift, “Lover” (art direction: Ethan Tobman)
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish, “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” (visual effects: Drive Studios)
Demi Lovato, “I Love Me” (visual effects: Hoody FX)
Dua Lipa, “Physical” (visual effects: EIGHTY4)
Harry Styles, “Adore You” (visual effects: Mathematic)
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me” (visual effects: Ingenuity Studios)
Travis Scott, “Highest In The Room” (visual effects: Artjail, Scissor Films and Freenjoy)
Best Choreography
BTS: “ON” (choreography, Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)
CNCO & Natti Natasha, “Honey Boo” (choreography: Kyle Hanagami)
DaBaby, “BOP” (choreography: Dani Leigh and Cherry)
Dua Lipa, “Physical” (choreography: Charm La’Donna)
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me” (choreography: Richy Jackson)
Normani, “Motivation” (choreography: Sean Bankhead)
Best Editing
Halsey, “Graveyard” (editing: Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)
James Blake, “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (editing: Frank Lebon)
Lizzo, “Good as Hell” (editing: Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)
Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter” (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)
Rosalía, “A Palé” (editing: Andre Jones)
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” (editing: Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)
