Kanye West Reacts To Being Named The Highest-Paid Male Celebrity Of 2020

Forbes, the preeminent rankers of famous people’s wealth, have come out with their annual Celebrity 100 list, which lists the highest-earning celebrities of 2020. Much has been made of Kanye West’s wealth in recent times, and it turns out he has done pretty well lately, as he is No. 2 on the list and the highest-ranking male, with $170 million. He’s second only to somebody he knows well: Kylie Jenner, whose $590 million is more than the next five people on the list combines.

Kanye was happy with the news, but not completely satisfied. He shared a screenshot of a headline about his achievement and wrote, “This a good start.”

Kanye is the only musician in the top 10. The next closest is Elton John, who ranks at No. 14 with $81 million. Other musicians on the list include Ariana Grande (No. 17, $72 million), the Jonas Brothers (No. 20, $68.5 million), The Chainsmokers (No. 21, $68 million), Ed Sheeran (No. 23, $64 million), Taylor Swift (No. 25, $63.5 million), Post Malone (No. 28, $60 million), the Rolling Stones (No. 32, $59 million), Marshmello (No. 35, $56 million), Diddy (No. 37, $55 million), Shawn Mendes (No. 39, $54.5 million), Jay-Z (No. 42, $53.5 million), Billie Eilish (No. 43, $53 million), BTS (No. 47, $50 million), Drake (No. 49, $49 million), Jennifer Lopez (No. 56, $47.5 million), Pink (No. 57, $47 million), Rihanna (No. 60, $46 million), Luke Bryan (No. 62, $45.5 million), Lin-Manuel Miranda (No. 62, $45.5 million), Backstreet Boys (No. 64, $45 million), Phil Collins (No. 64, $45 million), Will Smith (No. 69, $44.5 million), Blake Shelton (No. 70, $43.5 million), Celine Dion (No. 73, $42 million), The Eagles (No. 75, $41 million), Metallica (No. 78, $40.5 million), Travis Scott (No. 82, $39.5 million), Katy Perry (No. 86, $38.5 million), Lady Gaga (No. 87, $38 million), Bon Jovi (No. 87, $38 million), U2 (No. 87, $38 million), Paul McCartney (No. 91, $37 million), DJ Khaled (No. 95, $36.5 million), and Kiss (No. 95, $36.5 million).

