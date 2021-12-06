2021 has been huge for BTS, ad the K-pop titans have released a handful of No. 1 singles. They’ve definitely been busy, but now, they’re getting ready to take a break, their label Big Hit Entertainment announced over the weekend.
Calling the upcoming break an “official extended period of rest,” the label notes the break will “provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy.”
While the term “extended” might be scary for fans worrying the group will be away for a while, there’s a reassuring precedent here. BTS started “an official and extended period of rest and relaxation” in August 2019, and just a few months later, in January 2020, they returned with “Black Swan” before releasing the album Map Of The Soul: 7 the next month.
Find Big Hit’s full statement below.
[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE
— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021
“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC.
We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage — LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.
BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists.
This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest.
BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter’. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul.
We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans.
Thank you.”