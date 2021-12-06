2021 has been huge for BTS, ad the K-pop titans have released a handful of No. 1 singles. They’ve definitely been busy, but now, they’re getting ready to take a break, their label Big Hit Entertainment announced over the weekend.

Calling the upcoming break an “official extended period of rest,” the label notes the break will “provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy.”

While the term “extended” might be scary for fans worrying the group will be away for a while, there’s a reassuring precedent here. BTS started “an official and extended period of rest and relaxation” in August 2019, and just a few months later, in January 2020, they returned with “Black Swan” before releasing the album Map Of The Soul: 7 the next month.

Find Big Hit’s full statement below.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021