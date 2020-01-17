K-Pop supergroup BTS are taking the world by storm. The 7-member boyband released the Map Of The Soul: Persona EP in 2019, which saw help from the likes of Halsey and Ed Sheeran. But the group isn’t stopping there. The band announced they are following-up the EP in 2020 with the project Map Of The Soul: 7. While the record has been available for pre-order for some time, the group has finally given fans a taste of the project with the lead single “Black Swan.”

“Black Swan” diverts from the group’s previously-released music. The single opts for a more stripped-down sound, with violin making up the majority of the song’s instrumentals only accompanied by BTS’ expansive vocals.

While the “Black Swan” video didn’t feature the K-Pop supergroup, BTS enlisted the help of MN Dance Company for the visuals. Set to the track’s emotive violin, a group of dancers moves through an abandoned building.

Ahead of the single’s release, BTS unveiled a trailer for Map Of The Soul: 7. The trailer included a number by BTS member Suga, where the musician sings of his wish to become a rock star while grappling with the responsibilities that come with newfound fame.

Watch BTS’ “Black Swan” video above.

Map Of The Soul: 7 is out 2/21 via Big Hit Entertainment. Pre-order it here.

