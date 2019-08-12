BTS Are Going On An ‘Official And Extended’ Hiatus

Getty Image

Since 2014, BTS have been busy. The K-pop group have released six albums, and they’ve toured every year. Understandably, the group’s members could use some rest, so that’s what they’re about to do: BTS’ label just announced that the band will be taking a hiatus.

Big Hit Entertainment released a statement sharing the news today, which says BTS is “going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation.” Aside from the descriptor “extended,” there is no word about how long this break is set to last. The English statement reads in full:

“Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation. Today’s LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will mark the last scheduled event before the members prepare to take their vacations. This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentless driven towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly. During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways. Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you should consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off. BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them. Thank you.”

The band recently released a handful of songs from the soundtrack of their BTS World mobile game, and the group’s RM teamed up with Lil Nas X for an “Old Town Road” remix.