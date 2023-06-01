Last October, BTS announced a hiatus lasting until at least 2025, citing each member’s need to fulfill the military service mandated by South Korea. But the groundbreaking K-pop group isn’t leaving ARMY totally high and dry.

On Tuesday, May 30, Big Hit Music revealed BTS’ plans to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of their formation.

The below release was posted to Weverse and translated to English:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single ‘Take Two’ this coming June. All seven members participated in ‘Take Two.’ The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you. We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that ‘Take Two’ will become a precious ‘Gift’ from BTS to you all. We ask for your love and support for ‘Take Two.’ Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, June 9, 2023 (KST) Thank you.”

According to Billboard, BTS’ 10-year anniversary celebration will also include BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA.

“The annual event coincides with the date of the group’s debut (June 13, 2013), and will roll out from today [May 30], culminating in a grand finale June 17 in Seoul,” the publication relayed. “BTS FESTA at Yeouido, in the South Korean capital, will be open to the public.”