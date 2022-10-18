In what seems to be a very eventful news week for BTS, ARMY and those who are familiar with the Korean supergroup, there’s more news to come. But with today’s news, you may want to mark your calendars.

After news broke out early Monday with Big Hit Music and BTS confirming their mandatory military service, the Korean label also confirmed member Jin’s solo project. Today (or midnight in South Korea), Big Hit unveiled Jin’s promotion schedule for his solo single “The Astronaut.” In a galactic-style poster, the label shares dates to when ARMY and fans can expect content leading up to the single’s release next Friday, October 28. Fans will be treated to teaser posters, photos and videos beginning October 19, 23, 24, 25, and 26 at 11 a.m. ET. Following the official release of the music video and single, a lyric video will also drop on October 30.

According to Big Hit Music’s statement yesterday, and considering he is the group’s eldest and approaching his 30s, Jin will be the first BTS member to enlist in the military after the month of October. The rest of the members are said to follow suit afterwards once completing their own personal schedules. The group is said to return “around 2025” after serving the military all together.