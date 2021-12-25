BTS Members RM And Jin Also Tested Positive For Covid-19

On Christmas Eve, BTS member Suga tested positive for Covid-19 after the group’s recent string of LA performances. He tested positive with no symptoms after already self-isolating in quarantine in Korea, so everyone was hopeful that none of the other members would be infected. However, their management company BigHit Music has now reported that two other members, RM and Jin, have both tested positive as of Saturday.

RM returned to Korea last week, December 17, and has been quarantining since but tested positive today with no symptoms. As for Jin, he returned to Korea on Monday, December 6, and developed “mild flu-like symptoms” on Saturday, after which he tested positive. As for Suga, he returned to Korea on December 23 and tested positive on Christmas Eve, though he was also asymptomatic. Here’s hoping all of the members have a relatively easy time with their respective quarantines and get better very soon. No word yet on whether any other members have developed symptoms or will receive a negative test.

Of course, stadium concerts are always a risky event in the time of Covid-19, but even more so for the performers, who, in this case, were exposed to four nights of crowds of thousands of people. Also important to note: all members of BTS were fully vaccinated at the end of August, which has probably contributed to the light cases and mild symptoms.

Read the full statement from BigHit Music below.