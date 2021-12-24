In the age of Covid-19, attending a massive concert — even outdoors — is a risky prospect. But it’s even more so for the performers themselves, who are repeatedly exposed to thousands of fans. So it’s not that surprising that one of the members of BTS, Suga, tested positive for Covid-19 following the group’s recent string of performances in Los Angeles. Suga, real name Min Yoon-gi, was already self-quarantined in Korea when his PCR test returned a positive result today. Luckily, he is asymptomatic and seems to be fine so far.

A statement from BigHit Music let fans know that Suga is vaccinated and received his positive result while under quarantine, so none of the other members have been in contact with him. Check out the full statement below.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. BTS member Suga was confirmed with Covid-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korean on Thursday, December 23. Sugar completed his second round of the Covid-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities. Suga, who has had a number of personal engagements in the US during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before traveling to the US, and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with other members.”

Get well soon Suga!