Over the past few days, Swifties had the internet going wild with theories surrounding a mysterious book. Many fans of Taylor Swift had taken to TikTok to express excitement over an upcoming title set to be released this July via Flatiron Publishing. The book was rumored to be Swift’s memoir. One of the key components in the fan theories was that the book contained 544 pages, and 5+4+4 adds up to 13, which is Swift’s favorite number.

But it turns out, the book is actually a memoir by another iconic pop act. K-Pop group BTS will release Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS on July 9.

According to New York Times, much of the book was written by journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group. While Flatiron will publish the US edition, which was translated by Anton Hur in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung, the South Korean edition will actually be published by the group’s label, Big Hit Music.

Much of the theories about the book being Taylor Swift’s memoir came from the fact that the book was originally set for release on June 13. The official July 9 release date also set off an alarm for Swifties, as she alludes to that date on a song of hers called “Last Kiss.”

But those two dates are actually significant to BTS, as ten years ago, the group formed on June 13. On July 9 of that year, the group’s fanbase, known as the Army (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth).

In addition to several stories and accounts from the group, the book will also reportedly contain exclusive photographs.

You can preorder the memoir via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Target.