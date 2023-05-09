Is Taylor Swift Releasing A New Memoir Soon?

To some, it appears that Taylor Swift has a new book on the horizon. There’s a mystery book that some believe to be an unannounced Swift memoir, but Variety says they “can report for certain” that Swift is not behind the book.

Based just on speculation, the book became a best-seller via some retailers. Perhaps understandably, Swifties whipped themselves into a franzy analyzing supposed “clues” and concluding (incorrectly) that Swift does indeed have a book out soon. As Variety notes, a document supposed from publisher Flatiron says the book is set for release on June 13, with 13 of course being a number long associated with Swift. Furthermore, the book has 544 pages; Add 5, 4, and 4 together and you get 13.

What’s the most unhinged thing you’ve done because of Taylor Swift? I pre-ordered a book I know nothing about on the SLIGHT chance it’s her memoir. pic.twitter.com/hrddfJKu9h — Tess 🫶🏻✨ERAS TOUR MN (@tessmhanson) May 6, 2023

Currently, the book is known as just 4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023 and is credited to “Flatiron Author to Be Revealed July 2023.” It also bears the classification “Bios & Memoirs.”

Of the book, an unconfirmed pitch says a million copies will be printed, and it notes, “This is not a political book, it is a fun, celebratory title and will skew slightly younger, but is for people of all ages. This has global appeal and will have massive publicity. I would comp this to Flatiron’s Matthew Perry memoir… and a little bit to ‘Spare’ by Prince Harry.”

So, while it remains unclear who wrote this book, it seems very much like it’s not Swift.