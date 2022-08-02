RM, a beloved member of BTS, loves to vlog for his fans. In his latest vlog, he gives a shoutout to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin while traveling Europe.

“I’m going to head to Art Basel,” the singer said, translated to English by YouTube. “I’ll be sure to have fun…I think a lot of people might be curious why I’m in Switzerland in the first place.” He added, “It’s the world’s best art fair. It has the longest history as well, so it has history and culture…So I made time to come all the way here for that, since I love art.”

The following day, he went to Rhein, Germany’s Vitra Design Museum. “I have breaking news for you guys,” he said to the camera. “Coldplay’s Chris Martin made a chair and it’s displayed in the Vitra Design Museum. If you see this Chris, give me a call! You’re amazing.”

Last year, BTS and Coldplay collaborated for “My Universe.” Martin said in an interview, “When we started, it was like, ‘You’re a white indie band and this is urban radio and this is alternative radio,’ and basically old-fashioned racist statements,” Chris Martin said. “Of course, we fit in a box at the beginning, and then right now in 2021, everyone’s doing everything. […] So why would you want to stay in one box?”

Watch RM’s vlog above.