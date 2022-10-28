What a good day it is to be a member of BTS‘ Army.
Just released at midnight on Friday, Jin’s long-awaited solo single “The Astronaut” finally landed across all streaming platforms. The music video which has already surpassed 2 million in an hour, features a dapper Jin wandering freely as he goes out to find a mystery beam in the sky, bursting out of a crash-landed spacecraft. As the BTS member explores space, and gets sucked into the dreamy visuals of the outer world, the song’s lyrics pair perfectly as he professes his love and admiration.
Jin’s latest solo release was co-penned by him and British rock band Coldplay. “The Astronaut” also credits Max Martin as the executive producer and Kygo and Bill Rahko as producers.
Later today, the Korean superstar will take the stage in performing “The Astronaut” live for the first time at Coldplay’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The concert will be live broadcasted in selected theaters, and fans are able to buy tickets to online right now.
But before Jin makes his solo debut performance in Latin America, and while “The Astronaut” is already making waves around the globe, we gathered some of the most heartwarming and wholesome reactions from Twitter. Check them out below.
Some collaborations are just meant to be… #Jin #TheAstronaut pic.twitter.com/fcgAEq4Ipz
— Gilbo 🌑 (@Coldplaykind) October 28, 2022
Is the crossword also a braille?!?!😭😭
If it is, I think it’s written
“FOR ARMY”#TheAstronaut #BTS #방탄소년단 #JIN pic.twitter.com/NUKCHjFDRD
— Ayaka ⁷ (slow) (@061313purple) October 28, 2022
I'm thinking about how well Chris must know and respect Jin to be able to write #TheAstronaut for/with him. It's so very Jin, and yet also so very Coldplay, and it's just… the perfect partnership in every way. 😭💜#Jin@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/yx95rOmdtM
— Cypher⁷ ᴮᴱ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ/ Shesawseesaw (@cypherluscious) October 28, 2022
#Jin #진 #TheAstronaut #JinxColdplay @bts_twt
IT WAS LUMPENS SON THAT DREW THE DRAWINGS OF JIN
Lumpens is the MV Director pic.twitter.com/4UgoUPRNOG
— Aurelia 💜 (@AureliaOT7) October 28, 2022
Seokjin's neck says ‘ARMY’ in braille The attention to detail and he knows that we'd find out oh god I love him 😭😭 I CANT DO THIS RIGHT NOW .
THE ASTRONAUT HAS LANDED
WOOTTEO IS HERE#TheAstronautOutNow#TheAstronaut #Jin #JinXColdplay pic.twitter.com/U7qsqsclDL
— anju⁷✰🧑🚀 (@jjksceo) October 28, 2022
⠁⠗⠍⠽
ARMY
“I love you”
The timing when @BTS_twt #Jin showed his tattoo in Braille on his neck “⠁⠗⠍⠽[ARMY]” in #TheAstronaut MV is timed exactly when the lyrics says “I love you”
😭😭😭#BTS #Seokjin pic.twitter.com/xWaHOqIJZv
— Sari Setiogi Griberg (@setiogi) October 28, 2022
when he leaves, he leaves behind the hidden message "the planet is coming back soon" and then the look of content on his face when he is coming back to the earth
THE ASTRONAUT HAS LANDED WOOTTEO IS HERE #TheAstronautOutNow #TheAstronaut #진 #Jin #JinXColdplay pic.twitter.com/cXxcXCPiY5
— Seokjinism – THE ASTRONAUT 👩🚀 (@seokjinism1) October 28, 2022
#Jin soft smile can heal the world pic.twitter.com/2Si2cpkA6T
— Ash⁷🧑🏼🚀 (@seokjinnie_luv7) October 28, 2022
jin / jeff koons, moon (yellow), 1995-2000@BTS_twt #Jin #TheAstronaut pic.twitter.com/O8EZnxaq9l
— artansonyeondan ⁷ (@artansonyeondan) October 28, 2022
mood during #TheAstronaut playlist
other songs super tunapic.twitter.com/FqAHjE0KH8
— daily bts doing things⁷👩🏻🚀 (@btsdointhings) October 28, 2022