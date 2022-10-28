Jin The Astronaut Head Tilt
YouTube / Big Hit Music
Pop

Fans Are In Complete Awe As Jin Professes His Love To Army In ‘The Astronaut’

by: Twitter

What a good day it is to be a member of BTS‘ Army.

Just released at midnight on Friday, Jin’s long-awaited solo single “The Astronaut” finally landed across all streaming platforms. The music video which has already surpassed 2 million in an hour, features a dapper Jin wandering freely as he goes out to find a mystery beam in the sky, bursting out of a crash-landed spacecraft. As the BTS member explores space, and gets sucked into the dreamy visuals of the outer world, the song’s lyrics pair perfectly as he professes his love and admiration.

Jin’s latest solo release was co-penned by him and British rock band Coldplay. “The Astronaut” also credits Max Martin as the executive producer and Kygo and Bill Rahko as producers.

Later today, the Korean superstar will take the stage in performing “The Astronaut” live for the first time at Coldplay’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The concert will be live broadcasted in selected theaters, and fans are able to buy tickets to online right now.

But before Jin makes his solo debut performance in Latin America, and while “The Astronaut” is already making waves around the globe, we gathered some of the most heartwarming and wholesome reactions from Twitter. Check them out below.

Tags: , ,
Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
DVSN Is Working On Their Karma And You Should Too
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×