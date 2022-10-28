What a good day it is to be a member of BTS‘ Army.

Just released at midnight on Friday, Jin’s long-awaited solo single “The Astronaut” finally landed across all streaming platforms. The music video which has already surpassed 2 million in an hour, features a dapper Jin wandering freely as he goes out to find a mystery beam in the sky, bursting out of a crash-landed spacecraft. As the BTS member explores space, and gets sucked into the dreamy visuals of the outer world, the song’s lyrics pair perfectly as he professes his love and admiration.

Jin’s latest solo release was co-penned by him and British rock band Coldplay. “The Astronaut” also credits Max Martin as the executive producer and Kygo and Bill Rahko as producers.

Later today, the Korean superstar will take the stage in performing “The Astronaut” live for the first time at Coldplay’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The concert will be live broadcasted in selected theaters, and fans are able to buy tickets to online right now.

But before Jin makes his solo debut performance in Latin America, and while “The Astronaut” is already making waves around the globe, we gathered some of the most heartwarming and wholesome reactions from Twitter. Check them out below.

I'm thinking about how well Chris must know and respect Jin to be able to write #TheAstronaut for/with him. It's so very Jin, and yet also so very Coldplay, and it's just… the perfect partnership in every way. 😭💜#Jin@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/yx95rOmdtM — Cypher⁷ ᴮᴱ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ/ Shesawseesaw (@cypherluscious) October 28, 2022

Seokjin's neck says ‘ARMY’ in braille The attention to detail and he knows that we'd find out oh god I love him 😭😭 I CANT DO THIS RIGHT NOW . THE ASTRONAUT HAS LANDED

WOOTTEO IS HERE#TheAstronautOutNow#TheAstronaut #Jin #JinXColdplay pic.twitter.com/U7qsqsclDL — anju⁷✰🧑‍🚀 (@jjksceo) October 28, 2022

⠁⠗⠍⠽

ARMY

“I love you” The timing when @BTS_twt #Jin showed his tattoo in Braille on his neck “⠁⠗⠍⠽[ARMY]” in #TheAstronaut MV is timed exactly when the lyrics says “I love you” 😭😭😭#BTS #Seokjin pic.twitter.com/xWaHOqIJZv — Sari Setiogi Griberg (@setiogi) October 28, 2022

when he leaves, he leaves behind the hidden message "the planet is coming back soon" and then the look of content on his face when he is coming back to the earth THE ASTRONAUT HAS LANDED WOOTTEO IS HERE #TheAstronautOutNow #TheAstronaut #진 #Jin #JinXColdplay pic.twitter.com/cXxcXCPiY5 — Seokjinism – THE ASTRONAUT 👩‍🚀 (@seokjinism1) October 28, 2022