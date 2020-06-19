BTS truly is a global group, and they’re making sure they have their bases covered all over the world. They recently announced they will be releasing Map Of The Soul: Journey, which mostly features Japanese versions of songs from their recent album, Map Of The Soul: 7. The whole record isn’t just a re-hash, though, as there are a pair of new original songs included as well: “Your Eyes Tell” and “Stay Gold.” Now, the group has shared the golden latter track.

The new song comes as BTS made chart history in Japan. Forbes notes that today, Japanese music chart Oricon shared mid-year sales stats, and Map Of The Soul: 7 is the best-selling album in Japan in 2020 so far, thanks to its 429,000 sales. That might sound like a relatively ordinary feat, but it’s actually quite rare: This is the first time in 36 years, since Michael Jackson’s 1984 album Thriller, that a non-Japanese artist has topped the charts for the first half of a year.

Meanwhile, BTS — and their fans — have really shown up in recent days: They donated a million dollars to Black Lives Matter, and the BTS Army quickly matched, and surpassed, that donation.

Listen to “Stay Gold” above.

Map Of The Soul: Journey is out 7/14 via Big Hit Entertainment. Pre-order it here.