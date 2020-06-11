K-pop supergroup BTS has taken the world by storm. BTS became the first K-pop group to ever go Platinum in the US earlier this year and their influence is far-reaching. The group has garnered an “army” of fans which recently matched a $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter, even persuading John Cena to do the same. Now, BTS are catering to other factions of their global audience and recording their second Japanese language album.

BTS announced the record Map Of The Soul: Journey Thursday. The album is a collection of songs from their most recent effort, Map Of The Soul: 7, which the group re-recorded in Japanese. The album boasts two original Japenese tracks as well, “Stay Gold” and “Your Eyes Tell.” The record marks the second Japanese language record from the Korean boyband following their 2018 effort Face Yourself.

Check out BTS’ Map Of The Soul: Journey album artwork and tracklist below.

1.. “Intro: Calling”

2. “Stay Gold”

3. “Boy With Luv (Japanese Version)”

4. “Make It Right (Japanese Version)”

5. “Dionysus (Japanese Version)”

6. “IDOL (Japanese Version)”

7. “Airplane Pt.2 (Japanese Version)”

8. “Fake Love (Japanese Version)”

9. “Black Swan (Japanese Version)”

10. “On (Japanese Version)”

11. “Lights”

12. “Your Eyes Tell”

13. “Outro: The Journey”

Map Of The Soul: Journey is out 7/14 via Big Hit Entertainment. Pre-order it here.