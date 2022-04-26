Before there was BTS, there was “Gangnam Style.” Yes, it was only a few short years ago that K-pop superstar Psy was breaking Youtube records and paving the way for K-pop to become the international force that it is now. “Gangnam Style” might’ve been dismissed by many as a tongue-in-cheek gimmick track, but they’d be underestimating the wide-ranging appeal of Psy’s playful pop style.

His newest single, “That That,” might have a cowboy feel based on the cover art he shared on Instagram announcing the track’s release — it’s also produced by none other than Suga of BTS. He also shared a brief snippet of the video, and perhaps the song itself, which you can check out above.

The song will lead off Psy’s new album, Psy 9th, which will come out this Friday (!) As for the single though, both Suga and Psy talked about how working together on it brought them together.

“At first, because he’s many years my senior and someone who’s well-respected in the business I was quite nervous,” Suga said in another clip shared to Instagram. “It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way.”

“I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach,” Psy says. “He just wasn’t my junior in the business but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that’s great for me.”

The single and the album drop this Friday, so keep an ear out for new music from Psy.