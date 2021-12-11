The tragic passing of 21-year-old Chicago rapper Juice WRLD in late 2019 left the hip-hop community devastated. Like with many artists who are taken from us in their prime, Juice WRLD’s family and team have decided to release his music posthumously. Starting with Legends Never Die in 2020, which was a commercial and critical success, the next project came out today, and it’s called Fighting Demons. And as fans discovered when the tracklist for the album was shared earlier this week, the album was stacked with high-profile collabs, including the surprising addition of Suga, from the massive K-pop boy band, BTS.

Though BTS was just beginning to break into the mainstream in America when Juice died, they’ve already collaborated with plenty of other pop stars, so it’s not the most unexpected thing in the world. Still, it’s a little bit more left-field than some of the straight-ahead rap features on the album, even if Suga is known for often launching into a rap verse in the middle of a BTS song, like he does on “Butter.” For their joint song on Fighting Demons, “Girl Of My Dreams,” Suga raps his verse in Korean, adding to the wistful mood Juice has already established. Check it out above.