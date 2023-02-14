Suga, a member of the immensely popular group BTS, has announced a handful of global solo tour dates and is being tied to his Agust D project.

There are two Verified Fan presales being offered by Ticketmaster: one for BTS’ ARMY membership holders (which fans can join through here) and one for the general public. Both are offering registration from now to February 23 at 10 pm ET.

The ARMY membership on-sale will take place on March 1, with the general Verified Fan sales taking place the following day, pending ticket availability. From there, if any additional tickets are unsold, there will also be a sale open to the public on March 3.

He also plans to announce the Japan tour dates soon, but they are not included in this initial drop.

More information on Suga’s new tour is available here.

Continue scrolling for the complete list of tour dates.

04/26 -– Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/03 –- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/05 –- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/06 –- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/10 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/11 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/14 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/16 –- Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/17 -– Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/26 –- Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

05/27 –- Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

05/28 –- Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

06/10 –- Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena

06/11 –- Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena

06/17 –- Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

06/18 –- Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

06/24 –- Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

06/25 –- Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium