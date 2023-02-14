Suga, a member of the immensely popular group BTS, has announced a handful of global solo tour dates and is being tied to his Agust D project.
There are two Verified Fan presales being offered by Ticketmaster: one for BTS’ ARMY membership holders (which fans can join through here) and one for the general public. Both are offering registration from now to February 23 at 10 pm ET.
The ARMY membership on-sale will take place on March 1, with the general Verified Fan sales taking place the following day, pending ticket availability. From there, if any additional tickets are unsold, there will also be a sale open to the public on March 3.
He also plans to announce the Japan tour dates soon, but they are not included in this initial drop.
More information on Suga’s new tour is available here.
Continue scrolling for the complete list of tour dates.
04/26 -– Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
04/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
04/29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
05/03 –- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
05/05 –- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
05/06 –- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
05/10 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/11 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/14 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/16 –- Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
05/17 -– Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
05/26 –- Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
05/27 –- Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
05/28 –- Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
06/10 –- Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
06/11 –- Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
06/17 –- Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
06/18 –- Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
06/24 –- Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium
06/25 –- Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium