BTS may be serving mandatory time in the South Korean military, however, this isn’t stopping the boys from keeping fans fed. Tonight, they have shared a new single, “The Planet.”

On “The Planet,” the band celebrates love and unity, as they encourage listeners to team up in the name of love for the planet.

“Let’s rock the world / If we want it we can have it / We’ll save this planet / We love this planet,” sings the group on one of the song’s verses.

“The Planet” serves as the theme song for Bastions, an upcoming animated South Korean series.

In addition to new music, BTS is also gearing up to release a new memoir. Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS arrives in the US on July 9 via Flatiron Publishing. The book will feature personal accounts from the group’s members, as well as exclusive photos. The book’s publishing date coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the formation of the group’s dedicated fanbase, the Army.

Individually, the boys have been giving the Army their fill of music. Last month, Suga released his debut solo album, D-Day. Jimin also scored a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with his single, “Like Crazy.”

You can listen to “The Planet” above.