BTS have become Billboard Hot 100 titans, landing six No. 1 songs on the chart: “Dynamite,” “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” “Permission To Dance,” and “My Universe” with Coldplay. The group is currently on hiatus, but that’s not stopping them from having a presence on the Hot 100: On the new chart dated April 8, “Like Crazy,” from Jimin’s new solo album Face, debuts at No. 1. It’s the first song from a BTS member, and from a South Korean solo artist overall, to reach the top of the chart.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated April 8, 2023) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 3, 2023

Fellow BTS member J-Hope offered a congratulatory message shortly after the news broke.

J-Hope congratulates Jimin on debuting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. pic.twitter.com/nTbAuOjCOA — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 3, 2023

As for Face, it did well on the new Billboard 200 albums chart, too. That was revealed yesterday (April 2) and Face debuted at No. 2, behind Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time. Worth noting is that individual track plays count towards album rankings, and while Wallen’s album has 36 songs, Jimin’s project features only six tracks.

Jimin has had a strong promotional push for his solo work in recent days: He dropped a “Like Crazy” video late last month and sat down with Jimmy Fallon for a Tonight Show interview, during which he spoke about being starstruck by Halsey.

