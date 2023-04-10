BTS announced their indefinite hiatus last October — though 2025 is loosely pegged for a return — and each member of the historic K-pop group is getting a taste of life as a solo artist. In February, Suga announced dates for his first-ever solo tour, which will support his forthcoming debut solo album, D-Day, under the pseudonym Agust D.

Last week, BigHit Music and Suga confirmed that D-Day will release on April 21. The rollout was boosted by Suga’s single “People Pt. 2” with IU last Friday, April 7. And by the end of the weekend, Suga revealed the rest of his D-Day tracklist.

BTS fans likely were immediately drawn to the inclusion of BTS’ J-Hope as a featured artist on “HUH?!” The album also features Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung of The Rose.

J-Hope’s feature comes days after it was announced that he will be the next BTS member to complete South Korea’s mandatory military service, which was cited among the primary reasons for BTS’ hiatus in October. Jin enlisted toward the end of last year and is currently serving.

See the D-Day tracklist below.

1. “Haegeum”

2. “People Pt.2” with IU

3. “D-Day”

4. “HUH?!” featuring j-hope

5. “AMYGDALA”

6. “SDL”

7. “Polar Night”

8. “Interlude : Dawn”

9. “Snooze” featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto, Woosung of The Rose

10. “Life Goes On”

D-Day is out 04/21 via BigHit. Find more information here.