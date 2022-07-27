We are just over a week away from one of the most hotly-anticipated collection of songs of the summer. Ahead of the release of Calvin Harris‘ upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2, Calvin Harris has revealed the album’s tracklist.

Thus far, Harris has released “Potion,” which features Dua Lipa and Young Thug, “New Money,” featuring 21 Savage, and a Halsey, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams collaboration called “Stay With Me.” Earlier this month, Harris revealed the album’s collaborators, which featured several buzzy rap and R&B acts, including Chloe, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Durk, Swae Lee and more. Ahead of the album’s release, Harris will drop “New To You,” which features Tinashe, Offset, and Normani, this Friday.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Intro”

2. “New Money” Feat. 21 Savage

3. “Potion” Feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug

4. “Woman Of The Year” Feat. Stefflon Don, Chloe, And Coi Leray

5. “Obsessed” Feat. Charlie Puth & Shenseea

6. “New To You” Feat Normani, Tinashe, And Offset

7. “Ready Or Not” Feat, Busta Rhymes

8. “Stay With Me” Feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, And Pharrell

9. “Stay With Me (Part 2)” Feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, And Pharrell

10. “Somebody Else” Feat. Jorja Smith & Lil Durk

11. “Nothing More To Say” Feat. 6lack & Donae’o

12. “Live My Best Life” Feat. Snoop Dogg & Latto

13. “Lean On Me” Feat. Swae Lee

14. “Day One” Feat. Pharrell & Pusha T

Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2 is out 8/5 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group