Calvin Harris is back with the second offering from his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, tapping 21 Savage for his new single “New Money.” It is an arena the “A Lot” rapper has never found himself in, but much like his feature run over the last year and some change, he floats with ease over the angelic piano keys and soothing drums.

“New Money” follows the lead single “Potion” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug. This past week, the Scottish DJ shared the list of features for his long-awaited Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 through an oceanic album trailer. The album will include contributions from 6lack, Chloe, Tinashe, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Puth, Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Latto, Pusha T, Offset, and more. Vol. 2, set to release on August 5, comes five years after Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, headlined by the major singles “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean, Quavo, and Offset and “Feels” with Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and Big Sean. If the first album is any indication, Vol. 2 will be placing many people’s favorite artists in soundscapes they’ve likely never been in before, but Calvin Harris knows what he’s doing.

In a summer where listeners will have already received Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance Part 1, led by “Break My Soul,” the “This Is What You Came For” artist may very well be providing the sounds aligning with that song’s title.

Check out Calvin Harris and 21 Savage on “New Money” above.