The Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 era is officially upon us. Right on time for summer, Calvin Harris has dropped a new heater with Dua Lipa and Young Thug. On the funkified “Potion,” Lipa enjoys a summer night with a new flame by her side, while Thug enjoys wild sexcapades.

The song’s seductive chorus features Lipa singing about “Late night conversations, electric emotions, sprinkled with a little bit of sex,” over a beachy, ’70s-influenced instrumental. It fits in with the disco and synth-pop sounds of Lipa’s Future Nostalgia era and is edgy enough to serve as a bridge to her next. Thug later swoops in with a verse, sharing that he’s spending the summer with “15 main h*es, ’cause I’m undecided / I’m kickin’ sh*t, karate.”

This isn’t the first time Harris has collaborated with Thug or Lipa. On Harris’ 2017 album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, Harris collaborated with Thug, Ariana Grande, and Pharrell Williams on the song “Heatstroke.” Harris collaborated with Lipa in 2018 on their single, “One Kiss.”

When speaking of Harris in a 2018 interview with the Recording Academy, Lipa said, “It was such a fun experience, and he’s so lovely and down to earth.”

