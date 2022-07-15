Pop

Calvin Harris Delivers The Scorching ‘Stay With Me,’ With Halsey, Justin Timberlake, And Pharrell

Calvin Harris is back with another heater. For “Stay With Me,” the latest from his much-anticipated new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, he has recruited Halsey, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams.

A little more fast-paced than the Dua Lipa and Young Thug collaboration, “Potion,” and the 21 Savage-assisted “New Money,” “Stay With Me” contains a psychedelic guitar instrumental ideal for cruising along the oceanside with after a debauched night, or for skating around a roller rink in true nostalgic fashion.

Throughout the song, Williams delivers a pre-chorus in signature high-tinged vocals, singing “The energy is flowing, it keeps us glowing / So we don’t need no lights, why is it on? / I’m talking to you, girl, it’s a new world”

On the song’s chorus, Halsey rap-sings, “Hey! it’s a mess out there / They can leave, but we don’t care, we’ll stay / I’m good right here /I’ve been waiting for you all year.” They duet with JT on a post-chorus, singing “All night / Come on and stay with me / Let’s stay tight / Come on, let’s stay, baby.”

Albeit a unique combination of artists, their musical chemistry is impeccable, thus making “Stay With Me” a late contender for song of the summer.

Check out “Stay With Me” above.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is out 8/5 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.

