Calvin Harris is back with another heater. For “Stay With Me,” the latest from his much-anticipated new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, he has recruited Halsey, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams.

A little more fast-paced than the Dua Lipa and Young Thug collaboration, “Potion,” and the 21 Savage-assisted “New Money,” “Stay With Me” contains a psychedelic guitar instrumental ideal for cruising along the oceanside with after a debauched night, or for skating around a roller rink in true nostalgic fashion.

Throughout the song, Williams delivers a pre-chorus in signature high-tinged vocals, singing “The energy is flowing, it keeps us glowing / So we don’t need no lights, why is it on? / I’m talking to you, girl, it’s a new world”

On the song’s chorus, Halsey rap-sings, “Hey! it’s a mess out there / They can leave, but we don’t care, we’ll stay / I’m good right here /I’ve been waiting for you all year.” They duet with JT on a post-chorus, singing “All night / Come on and stay with me / Let’s stay tight / Come on, let’s stay, baby.”

Albeit a unique combination of artists, their musical chemistry is impeccable, thus making “Stay With Me” a late contender for song of the summer.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is out 8/5 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.