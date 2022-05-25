Calvin Harris Brits 2019
Calvin Harris Announces 'Potion,' His New Single With Dua Lipa And Young Thug

Calvin Harris is back with funky new grooves, right on time for the summer. Ahead of his hotly anticipated new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, the DJ/producer has announced a new single called “Potion.”

“Potion” will feature Dua Lipa and Young Thug, and the track itself will contain a beachy, ’70s-inspired instrumental — at least that’s what we’ve gathered from a teaser Harris shared on social media earlier this work.

Thug previously collaborated with Harris on “Heatstroke” on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which also featured Ariana Grande. Lipa also collaborated with Harris on the 2018 standalone single, “One Kiss.

Not much is known about the second chapter of Funk Wav Bounces, which arrives five years after its first. However, Harris has confirmed the album is set to drop this summer. Harris previously teased another track, thought to be called “New To You,” which was revealed by a picture of sheet music to be played by an orchestra.

The collaboration comes as Thug is currently being held in Fulton County Jail, alongside Gunna, for RICO charges. The two were not granted bail and are set for trial in January 2023.

Young Thug and Dua Lipa are Warner Music Artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

