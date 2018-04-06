Calvin Harris And Dua Lipa’s Collab ‘One Kiss’ Is A Club-Ready Tropical House Banger

04.06.18 57 mins ago

After teasing a collaboration all week, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa dropped “One Kiss” today.

“One Kiss” sees the Scottish DJ channel ’90s house music while staying true to his signature tropical sound. And it works. Bassy beats lead the song, while a buoyant synth line repeats itself, keeping the melody breezy and carefree.

Lipa’s vocals take no time to come in. “One kiss is all it takes / Fallin in love with me / Possibilities / I look like all you need,” she seductively sings, giving listeners a taste of what’s to come in the chorus.

It may only be the first week of April, but it looks like we’ve got ourselves an early contestant for the song of summer. The club-ready track screams sunshine and making out on the dance floor.

Rumors started circulating in March that Harris was seeking out the rising pop star for a new track. The producer admitted he’s been a fan of Lipa since she released “Be The One” during a recent interview with Zane Lowe. When they met in person two years ago, sparks flew. “I just want to make dance music again, it seemed like a good opportunity to make a house-sounding record with her,” he said.

Watch the “One Kiss” lyric video above.

TAGSCalvin HarrisDua LipaOne Kiss

