The hotly-anticipated music video for Camilo‘s “Ambulancia” with Camila Cabello is finally here. The Colombian pop star released the psychedelic video last night (January 24).

Last November, Camilo and Cabello performed “Ambulancia” live for the first time during his concert in LA. The sultry bachata-infused song was included on Camilo’s album De Adentro Pa’ Afuera which was released in September. Both fan bases were waiting for the “Ambulancia” video and it has finally arrived. Cabello revealed that she, too, was excited to release the video to the world.

“I love Camilo and he is such a close friend, which made teaming up with him on ‘Ambulancia’ so exciting,” she said in a statement. “The song is so special to us and I can’t wait for our fans to see the video!”

The video for “Ambulancia” was directed by Camilo’s wife, Evaluna Montaner. Camilo and Cabello bring the lyrics to life in a literal way. While singing about burning up the mattress together in a bit of passion, the two singers are shown on a bed that eventually catches fire. Camilo and Cabello also sing their song to each other while sitting on top of an actual ambulance.

Camilo is nominated at next month’s Grammy Awards. His De Adentro Pa’ Afuera LP is up for Best Latin Pop Album.